Wedding bells are ringing across the globe as the world prepares for the fairytale union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While it's rumoured the pair will become known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to us, Hollywood star Meghan's new role is as good as any real-life princess'.

Following her whirlwind romance and engagement to the UK's most eligible bachelor, we got to thinking about women of the past in similar positions, both real and fictitious characters, who have been crowned with the title of princess.

While some have fought for LGBT rights and helped quash the stigma towards AIDs sufferers, others have forsaken true love in the name of duty and become a spy for the rebel alliance (no prizes for spotting the fictional character there).

Here are our top 10 princesses of all time.

REAL LIFE

Princess Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly was one of the most iconic actresses of her time. But, in a similar vein to Meghan, she gave it all up for love and royal duty. Kelly became a princess when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, in 1956.

She left her incredible Hollywood career behind and not even the biggest roles could lure her back to the bright lights.

The thespian princess put family and duty first right up until her death in 1982 when, while driving, Kelly suffered a stroke causing a fatal car crash.

Princess Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Aussie girl Mary Donaldson found herself in her very own fairytale when she met Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark while he was visiting down under back in 2000.

After much media speculation, due largely to her "commoner" status, Mary went on to marry her prince in 2003 and is now in line to become a queen.

Princess Mary has since made a name for herself as a humanitarian and LGBT rights activist. In 2016 she called for an end to discrimination, oppression, and violence against people because of their sexual orientation.

Princess Margaret

If claims of her daily schedule - as presented below - are correct, Princess Margaret was absolutely living the ultimate in swan-about life goals.

Princess Margaret’s morning routine c 1955. Yassgirl. pic.twitter.com/YbCAvhtfMC — Comrade Gareth Robertski 🇷🇺 (@OldRoberts953) October 20, 2017

But between the long baths and vodka top ups, Margaret was plagued by a love affair she could never fully pursue.

A true "royal rebel", Margaret famously fell in love with Peter Townsend who, at the time, was a married man.

When he divorced, Margaret was told she would have to renounce her rights to succession if she chose to marry him. Instead, a heartbroken Margaret went on to wed British photographer and filmmaker Antony Armstrong-Jones, better known as Lord Snowden.

Princess Diana

No list of princesses is complete without the "People's Princess" Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana married Prince Charles in 1981 and became a global sensation from the wedding day, right up until her untimely death in 1997.

Diana left a lasting legacy as a humanitarian, mother to Harry and William, activist and was undoubtedly a role model for many.

Diana was fearless and in 1987 made headlines after shaking hands with an AIDS patient, when it was still thought that the disease could be transmitted by touch.

This gesture among others showed her unwavering compassion for people and helped to educate the masses while raising awareness on issues she was passionate about.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is the youngest princess to make our list.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child, Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne and the little tot has already proven she has a bold personality: She's been snapped throwing a tantrum on the tarmac and stole the show when she nailed her first ever adorable curtsy.

We cannot wait to see what this little princess gets up to in her years to come.

FICTIONAL

Princess Mia, The Princess Diaries

Princess Mia tripped and fell onto our screens in 2001, as a somewhat awkward and unpopular teen, living in a San Francisco firehouse with her artist mother.

Just before her 16th birthday, Mia learns that she is actually the Princess of Genovia and heiress to the throne. Every 16-year-old's dream, right?

Even after a glamorous makeover and one serious wardrobe upgrade, Mia still sticks to her guns and stands up for what she believes in.

Her adorable clumsiness and ability to unintentionally set things on fire make her all the more relatable to the modern girl who's just trying to get by.

Princess Jasmine, Aladdin

Princess Jasmine is undoubtedly the Queen of sass, never afraid to speak her mind.

Whether it be her father, Jafar, or some other villain corrupting Agrabah, Jasmine never hesitates to stand up for what's right, mostly for the safety of others.

She's no dummy either: her intelligence and trickery also sees Aladdin reveal who he really was on the magic carpet ride, introducing her to "a whole new world".

Princess Buttercup, Princess Bride

Princess Buttercup gets credit for some seriously sassy one-liners and pick-up lines.

Proving that men respect a woman who takes charge, Buttercup wins the heart of a young Westley when she tells him: "Farm boy, fetch me that pitcher." If only it was that easy.

Not one to rush a decision, Buttercup takes her time to decide if Westley is the right guy for her. Because - note to self - that's what a smart girl does.

After Buttercup gets captured she shows her true sass by jumping ship and nearly getting her head bitten off by shrieking eels. "I suppose you think you're brave?" asks Vizzini. "Only compared to some," Buttercup swiftly responds. Tell me that's not badass?

Princess Fiona, Shrek

In 2001 the world was introduced to the mysterious Princess Fiona who lives her life under a dreadful curse that sees her turn into an ogre at sunset.

While she doesn't treat our boy Shrek very nicely in the beginning, she soon realises the green ogre is the only one who loves her for her true self. She also gets points for showcasing some serious fighting skills when protecting her man.

While most fairytales purport that princesses are the image of perfection, Fiona teaches us that everyone, seemingly perfect or not, deserves their fairytale ending.

Princess Leia, Star Wars

In a world filled with damsel-in-distress princesses, Leia is the refreshing leading lady our screens desperately needed in 1997.

While having Darth Vader as your father is no easy task, Leia takes it in her stride, becoming a spy for the rebel alliance and showing resilience in the face of torture.

Leia wasn't content with just being a princess, either. She wanted to see a change in her galaxy once and for all.

So she got in to politics and at 18-years-old became the youngest Imperial senator ever elected. If that isn't the role model young girls need, I don't know what is.