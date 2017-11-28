Most women will be familiar with the frustrations that come with constantly replacing tights due to laddering.

And with the colder months setting in many of us will expect to go through several pairs, however, one expert claims that doesn't have to be the case, reports the Daily Mail.

Celebrity stylist Denise Caldwell claims that you can prevent tights from laddering by putting them in the freezer.

Caldwell says that you should wet your tights, place them in a sandwich bag and chuck them in the freezer overnight before their first wear.

She adds that in doing so also helps to prevent bobbling and helps stockings to keep their colour for longer.

Speaking to Today.com Caldwell said: "Freezing your tights is a quirky, yet budget-savvy way to help keep your tights longer, (and stay) run-free, lint-free and vibrant in colour.

"It's definitely a trick to try!"

Freezing tights is a form of cryogenic treatment in which sub-zero temperatures make the molecules in the fabric stronger.

The idea is that when the tights are brought back to room temperature the molecules rearrange themselves. This makes the material more uniform and reduces weak spots in the nylon that are more susceptible to snagging.

Caldwell says that once you have frozen your tights you won't need to freeze them again.