Harry and Meghan's off-mic antics were about the Suits' star not letting her royal husband-to-be get a word in edgeways, MailOnline can reveal today.

The couple's engagement excitement truly emerges in candid and funny footage never shown to millions in Britain and around the world last night.

Harry and Meghan are shown laughing, joking and chatting with each other, interviewer Mishal Husain and other people off screen but unfortunately the microphones were switched off.

But expert lipreader Tina Lannin, whose company 121 Captions specialises in forensic lipreading for the police and CPS, has told MailOnline that Harry is ribbing his fiancee for interrupting him.

While he is believed to be describing their safari in Botswana last year Meghan cuts across the prince and says: "It was 5 days, yeah".

Showing their relaxed relationship Harry then tells her: "She wants me to say something" and saying "Goddammit" while slapping his leg in faux outrage. After apologising Meghan barks jokingly: "Do it again!".

Ms Lannin also revealed the happy couple describing the moment they fell in love.

Miss Markle said: "Six months. We both knew."

Before Harry added: "The relationship there, we both knew there was something there that was solid, so solid, so powerful. We were willing to have a go."

The 36-year-old actress revealed last night how she said "yes" immediately to Prince Harry after he proposed on one knee while they were cooking a chicken roast dinner during a "cosy night" in.

Revealing the depths of his feeling for his bride-to-be the prince suggested they were destined to meet and fall in love, with the royal believing "the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect".

He described how "this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life" and said she would have been 'best friends' with his late mother Princess Diana.

In their first joint interview, Miss Markle, 36, said she did not even wait for the 33-year-old royal to finish the sentence before she said "yes" - and it was "so sweet and natural and very romantic".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were smiling and giggling during the photo call at Kensington Palace. Photo / AP

The couple, who had been in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace when the proposal happened, revealed that they first met on a blind date after being set up by a female friend - and have tried to see each other every two weeks.

Harry added: "I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly... All the stars were aligned - everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life - I fell into her life."

Four weeks after they met, Harry persuaded Miss Markle to join him on a five-day break in Botswana. He said: "We camped out with each other under the stars... which was absolutely fantastic."

The couple - who spoke to BBC presenter Mishal Husain - said that Miss Markle has already met the Queen "a couple of times", and the actress described the monarch as an "incredible woman".

It was also revealed that Prince Harry had sought the permission of both of Miss Markle's parents, but that he had not yet met her father Thomas, having only spoken to him on the phone.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as they pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace after their engagement announcement. Photo / AP

More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding are due to be revealed as planning for the big day steps up a gear.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, royal officials announced this morning.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother, William, married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry's communications secretary, Jason Knauf, said Windsor "is a very special place for Prince Harry," and he and Markle have regularly spent time there since they began dating about a year and a half ago.

He said the wedding "will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom." The royal family will foot the bill.