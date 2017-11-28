In April 2011, Kate Middleton walked into Westminster Abbey and walked out as the Duchess of Cambridge.

And following the announcement of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle, many royal fans will be wondering what title the actress will take on, reports the Daily Mail.

While many would presume that Meghan would take on the title of Princess having married a Prince, this is not the case.

Meghan will not be addressed as Princess Meghan - an honour reserved for women, like Princess Charlotte, born into the Royal Family. A possible title for Meghan would be HRH Princess Henry of Wales.

It is likely that the couple will, like Kate and William, be awarded a dukedom by the Monarch on the occasion of their wedding, with Vogue reporting that the newlyweds will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's status as a divorcee also throws a potential hurdle (she divorced producer Trevor Engelson in 2013) but there's precedent for royals marrying divorcées, with both Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles divorced before they tied the knot in 2005.

Under the British Monarchy, the Prince or Princess title is only given to those who are born into royalty, meaning that if Meghan and Harry were to have children they would be referred to as princes and princesses.

The same went for Kate and William at their wedding six years ago with Wills adding Duke to his own title after the Queen granted the couple with a 'dukedom'.

Kate is only bestowed the royal title in reference to her husband known as Princess William, and once he inherits his father's title she can then be referred to as Princess of Wales.

The same goes for Meghan and Harry. The 36-year-old US actress may be referred to as HRH Princess Henry.

The magazine reports that the county of Sussex has not been filled since 1843, making it a strong candidate for the couples new title.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne and will move down to sixth when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome their third baby, expected to arrive in April.

However, while marrying Harry will give Meghan a royal title she will not join the line of succession.

Marriage to a royal does not put you in line to the throne and you are in only if you have succession rights in your own right.

For example, Prince Philip is in Line of the Succession in his own right, as descendant of Queen Victoria.