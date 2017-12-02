Joy to the World

is playing on repeat in malls across the country but no matter how much we recite the Christmas mantra in our heads, the stress of the festive season is kicking in.

Whether it's decorating the tree (or getting around to buying it), ordering the ham, preparing for awkward family get-togethers or battling it out for the last adult colouring book at the mall, there is plenty to be done.

The good news is there are a number of Kiwi companies who can do all the legwork for you this Christmas, while you sit back, relax and soak up the sun.

Here's your complete guide to outsourcing Christmas:

The Food

My Food Bag

My Food Bag has you covered this Christmas. Photo/Supplied

Creating an impressive Christmas feast with minimum fuss should be easy with the help of Nadia Lim. My Food Bag will save you from fighting the crowds for the best ham by delivering recipes and locally-sourced ingredients to your door. Whether it's the Kiwiana-style menu that comes with premium Te Mana lamb and New Zealand salmon or the Bargain Box, which promises to feed about 10 people for $210, there is something for everyone.

Plus you can add 1kg of cherries or a Baking Box, which comes with four baking mixes including gingerbread and Belgian chocolate and raspberry brownies.

Small (feeds 4-6): $209.99

Large (feeds 8-10+): $324.99

My Kiwi Christmas large (feeds 8-10+): $329.99

Bargain Box Christmas (feeds 8-10+): $209.99 + $10 delivery

www.myfoodbag.co.nz/christmas

christmas.bargainbox.co.nz/

WOOP

Woop's Christmas dessert is meringue clusters with cherry compote, strawberries and a nut crumble. Photo/Supplied

Just when you thought things couldn't get any easier, food-kit service WOOP will not only deliver the ingredients to your door, they'll also cut up the vegetables and make the sauces. The three-course Christmas menu, which is available for up to 12 people, comes with canapes, a glazed ham, turkey, sides, salads and dessert.

Medium (feeds 6-8): $319

Large (feeds 10-12): $389

woop.co.nz/christmas

Farro

Farro's Christmas Foodkit. Photo/Supplied

The Farro Christmas Foodkit comes with recipes and gourmet Kiwi products including handcrafted Over the Moon cheese, Wild Wheat sourdough and a deboned free range turkey. While the menu also includes some Christmas classics such as a ham and roasted potatoes, you can add extra items to keep the whole family happy.

Foodkits (feeds 6-8): $290 plus delivery

www.farrofresh.co.nz/



The Booze

My Food Bag and Glengarry

My Food Bag has teamed up with Glengarry to give you the option of adding alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to your Christmas feast. Photo/Michael Cunningham

My Food Bag has taken convenience a step further this year, giving you the option to add an array of local and international wines, beers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages to your Christmas feast. Glengarry has crafted beverage menus to complement each of the four Christmas Food Bags, including an award-winning sauvignon blanc from Kiwi winemaker Jules Taylor and Veuve Clicquot.

Prices range from $55 to $215.99

www.glengarrywines.co.nz/myfoodbagfestive

Brewbound

Alcohol delivery service Brewbound will have your favourite wine, beer, RTDs and spirits at your door within an hour – and all you have to do is order online. But be sure to get in before Christmas day, when they are closed for business.

Available in Auckland and Hamilton.

www.brewbound.co.nz/



The Tree

Misa Christmas Trees

Save yourself the hassle of trying to squeeze a Christmas tree in the car boot, by having it delivered. Auckland institution Misa Christmas Trees will drop off, set up and remove your tree for you.

Christmas trees: From $50

Delivery and set up: $50

Removal: $50

www.misachristmastrees.co.nz/

Christmas Treesy Peasy

Wellington's Christmas Treesy Peasy will install pre-decorated, artificial Christmas trees for you. Photo/Supplied

Is the thought of detangling the fairy lights, finding and dusting off the decorations too much? Wellington's Christmas Treesy Peasy has you covered with pre-decorated, artificial Christmas trees. All you need to do is choose a theme, such as strawberries and ice cream or Kiwiana kitsch, then sit back and relax while the tree is installed in your home or office.

Decorated trees: From $500 to $1500

christmastreesypeasy.co.nz/



The Shopping

Gift wrapping

Forget the hassle of wrapping presents and get it done by the experts at shopping malls around the country, for a gold coin donation.

Gift wrapping booths are set to pop up at Auckland malls including Sylvia Park and Lynnmall, Centre Place in Hamilton, The Plaza in Palmerston North, Porirua's North City and Northlands in Christchurch from Monday December 4.

There will also be gift wrapping booths at a number of Westfield malls.

www.kiwiproperty.com/

Parking

Avoid some of the madness with valet parking at Sylvia Park this Christmas. Photo/Nick Reed

Sylvia Park shopping centre will take the stress out of parking by doing it for you, with their valet service.

Price: $5 for the first two hours, then $1 for every hour after

www.kiwiproperty.com/sylvia-park/news/story/christmas-valet