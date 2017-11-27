Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signed a letter of congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and says their engagement is "incredibly exciting".

"I wish them very, very well. And I hope they do have some private time to enjoy this moment in time. They obviously lead an incredibly public life, but that doesn't make these moments any less personal and any less special," Ardern said.

"I think it is incredibly exciting. Who isn't moved by someone's impending marriage, particularly one of this scale. I think it will be an extraordinary event.

"Just this morning I have signed out a letter of congratulations to the couple. I'm actually going to ask the team whether or not we can send a card as well. Because letters just feel a little impersonal to me. But I think it is a fantastic occasion."

Asked by media if she would get an invite to the Royal wedding, Ardern said she held no expectations in that regard.

"I don't think anyone ever has any expectations about wedding invites, and the same goes for me in this circumstance. For me it is just a matter of wishing them well."

It wasn't normal practice to send a gift for engagements, but that would happen when the couple were married, the Prime Minister said.

"That gives us plenty of time to think about what might feel appropriate and suitably Kiwi."

National Party leader Bill English said the engagement, "just makes people happy".

"I hope it all works out well for them. We wish them all the best."