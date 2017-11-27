There's mini and then there's ... mini.

Asos is known for its fashion forward stock ... but this time, it seems to have taken the summer staple of a mini skirt a bit too far.

The British online retailer previously raised eyebrows with its line of "open-backed" jeans and unicorn G-strings, The Sun reports, and now is selling a denim mini skirt that's, well, extremely mini.

The bum-bearing item was designed by Jaded London, a brand previously worn by Beyonce and described as "global street-style from East London to LA and New York", according to Asos.com.

The skirt is described as being an "extreme mini length", while the fit "cut(s) close to the body", according to a description on Asos.com.

If you saw someone wearing the tiny denim garment out anywhere other than a trashy nightclub, you'd probably do a double-take — it's that short.

The NZ$105 skirt, which has barely any material, is a low-rise fit — a style made popular by Britney Spears and Mariah Carey circa 2003.

The mini skirt is about the same thickness as a large belt, meaning it could cause a very unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, The Sun noted.

Confused customers took to social media to question what ASOS was thinking when it started selling the barely-there item.

It's not the first time that ASOS has confused customers with their style choices, The Sun reports.

In August, the UK site released this bizarre '90s-style denim skirt and jeans combination, while a handbag bag modelled on the poo emoji didn't go down very well.

Asos was also critisied in 2016 for selling a T-shirt with the word "slave" printed on it, via its second site, Asos Marketplace.

The site faced further backlash when it labelled an average-sized model as "plus sized" in an Instagram post last year.