The wife of a Sky Sports presenter in the UK has passed away just three days after receiving a devastating leukaemia diagnosis.

Her husband Simon Thomas tweeted that he was "crushed with indescribable pain" as he announced that his wife Gemma passed away in hospital at age 40, leaving behind their eight-year-old son Ethan.

Ethan and his father Simon. Photo / Facebook Ethan and his father Simon. Photo / Facebook

The 44-year-old Berkshire resident tweeted: "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain.

"Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends.

"If you are a prayer — pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you."

Hundreds of tributes have flooded in for the family with BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeting: "There are no words. So sorry to hear my friend. Hold him close."

Simon and his wife Gemma. Photo / Facebook Simon and his wife Gemma. Photo / Facebook

Former Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster added: "Simon, sending and you and Ethan love and all my prayers. I am so very sorry. If there is anything I can do, I'm here."

Simon, the thoughts of everybody at Norwich City are with yourself, Ethan and everyone else who knew and loved Gemma at this sad time. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 25, 2017

Aston Villa FC added: "So sorry to hear of your loss, Simon. Our thoughts are with you and your son, Ethan, at this incredibly difficult time."