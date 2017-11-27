Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, has announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.

In a statement from Clarence House the royal declared:

The highly anticipated news follows Markle's recent move to London to be with her prince and falls in the same month as both Prince William and Prince Charles's engagement announcements.

On Friday, UK bookmakers decided to pull all bets on when the engagement was going to take place with a Ladbrokes spokesman saying: "All bets are off and it looks like it's time for Her Majesty to go hat shopping.

Advertisement

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017



"The playboy prince has finally settled down and found the one, and royal watchers will be thrilled at their engagement announcement."

Earlier this week the Daily Mail reported that Markle, who has been dating Harry since last summer, moved to London to live in Harry's cottage at Kensington Palace.

The actress had been rumoured to be leaving for the UK since she and Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Canada in September.

Markle was also reported to be trying to ensure her two rescue dogs, a labrador shepherd cross named Bogart, and beagle, could join her in Britain.

Read more:• Who is Meghan Markle? The newest member of the royal family revealed

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Timeline of a modern royal romance

• Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the best royal engagements

Markle, who stars in legal TV drama Suits, had slowly been cutting back on her Hollywood commitments and quit completely back in October.

Her first public appearance with Harry showed a couple who looked to be very much in love and happy to be photographed holding hands and exchanging kisses.

Last month, Harry introduced his celebrity girlfriend to the Queen over tea at Buckingham Palace.

While this will not be the first time a royal has married an American and a divorcee- King Edward VIII famously abdicated in 1936 after he married twice-divorced Wallis Simpson - it will be a very different reception for Markle as she is welcomed with open arms into the royal family.