We've all heard of manspreading by now, which sees men sitting with their legs wide apart.

But it appears that the trend is now catching among women - with the likes of like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber getting involved in the act.

Celebrities have been seen adopting the pose in their Instagram snaps in recent months, creating a powerful yet nonchalant look.

The Sun reports the pose is designed to empower women, "as it bucks the tradition of sitting poised with your knees together".

The pose is also a response to manspreading, which is the practice when men sit with their legs wide apart taking up more than their allocated space — most often on public transport.

