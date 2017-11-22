Prince Harry's girlfriend was spotted enjoying a festive shopping trip in London yesterday.

And now it has been claimed that Meghan Markle has officially relocated to the British capital, after wrapping up filming on legal drama Suits.

Sources say that the actress, 36, has already moved out of her apartment in Toronto, with removal vans reportedly seen outside.

According to the reports, Meghan will be moving into Harry's cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

A source told US Weekly: "Meghan has officially moved out of her Toronto apartment. Movers were seen there yesterday and today.

"Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK."

The actress will move into Nottingham Cottage, Harry's two-bedroom pad at Kensington Palace, according to the reports.

"There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in," a friend told the US publication.

The actress's beloved dogs meanwhile are expected to follow her across the Atlantic at a later point.

The reports come after Meghan was photographed shopping in London on Tuesday as she prepares to spend Christmas with Harry, 33.

Wearing shades, she looked chic in tight black jeans, a grey jacket and matching wrap-around scarf.

The actress was seen leaving a Heidi Klein designer beachwear store, possibly hinting at a winter holiday in the sun.

Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan was clutching a £2,000 ($3,900) Prada handbag and a shopping bag from Sarah Chapman, which specialises in skin care.

Her arrival in the UK comes as speculation mounts over an imminent engagement between Meghan and Harry.

In fact, some royal watchers believe Meghan and Harry, who confirmed their long-distance relationship a year ago, are already secretly engaged - and that wedding bells are just around the corner.

The American actress has just finished filming her seventh and final season of the US legal drama Suits, in which she stars as lawyer Rachel Zane, in Toronto.

In fact, Meghan's body double sparked mass excitement after posting a cryptic Instagram post just a few days ago.

Nicky Bursic - who has been Meghan's stand-in on Suits for two years - posted a goodbye and congratulations message to the star on the social network that fans have taken of proof that both Meghan has quit Suits and that she is preparing for a long-term future with the royal.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons," Nicky wrote. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

She added a love heart emoji and one of a champagne glass toast alongside some highly revealing hashtags, #youdeserveitall #loveher.

The couple gave the biggest hint yet that an engagement announcement is imminent when they made their first official public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto at the end of September.

The pair put on a loved-up display, flirting and holding hands as they watched wheelchair tennis.

Within hours of the couple stepping out together bookies Ladbrokes suspended betting on an imminent announcement of an engagement.

MailOnline has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.