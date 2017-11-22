A catholic school in Adelaide has been forced to cover up a brand new statue after the unfortunate placement of a loaf of bread caused a stir online.

Blackfriars Priory School in Prospect unveiled the statue of St Dominic last week, in which the religious icon is depicted handing a young boy a loaf of bread.

But due to a major design flaw one could be forgiven for thinking the 12th century Saint was holding something a lot less appropriate, news.com.au reported.

The school has since been forced to cover the statue with a black cloth after students were found taking inappropriate photos on Friday and this week it was completely cordoned off, according to The Advertiser.

Advertisement

Images of the statue have been shared on an Adelaide Instagram page and have attracted more than 2700 likes and more than 350 comments since being uploaded on Sunday.

Social media users were quick to express their disbelief that no one had noticed the design flaw before it was approved.

St Dominic is meant to be handing the young boy a load of bread but that is not what some people think it looks like. Photo / Instagram St Dominic is meant to be handing the young boy a load of bread but that is not what some people think it looks like. Photo / Instagram

"Like who the hell designed, approved and erected it and no one thought about it," one Instagram user commented.

"Was there seriously no one that looked at this before it was installed," another said.

One commenter added: "This is the first time bread has been unappealing to me in my whole life."

This is the second time the school has recently made headlines, with a controversy arising just last week after one of its students were found to be behind a hoax letter telling Year 12 students they would have to resit their biology exam.

The statue has since been covered up and sectioned off while the school decides what to do with it. Photo / Instagram The statue has since been covered up and sectioned off while the school decides what to do with it. Photo / Instagram

The letter, circulated on Facebook with a SACE Board letterhead, falsely claimed there was a "significant breach in the integrity" of the exam sat by 3645 students.

The Advertiser reported that Blackfriars Priory School and Catholic Education SA have both been contacted for comment about the statue.