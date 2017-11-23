For 22 years it's been the biggest lingerie parade on the fashion calendar, showcasing some of the world's most successful models in the most elaborate underwear in the world.

From humble beginnings in 1995 to this week's show in Shanghai, The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has created some impressive runway looks that have made both the brand and the models wearing it iconic.

To celebrate this year's show, we've rounded up the best Victoria's Secret outfits of all time.

Tyra Banks, 1998

Tyra Banks 1998. Photo / Getty Images Tyra Banks 1998. Photo / Getty Images

Tyra Banks was the first model to wear angel wings on the VS runway and her heavenly ensemble certainly made an impression: 20 years on models have juggled an extreme array of paraphernalia on their backs as they've taken to the runway.

Gisele Bundchen, 2000

Gisele Bundchen, 2000. Photo / Getty Images Gisele Bundchen, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Like a golden phoenix, Gisele Bundchen took to the runway in 2000 with one of her most iconic looks ever.

In retrospect, it has Paris Hilton turn-of-the-century vibes written all over it.

Naomi Campbell, 2002

Naomi Campbell, 2002. Photo / Getty Images Naomi Campbell, 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Arguably the fiercest VS model of them all, Naomi Campbell was the very first Firebird, a rare and highly coveted look for Victoria's Secret models.

Several have donned the fiery wings since, but none quite as well as the infamous Campbell.

Adriana Lima, 2002

Adriana Lima, 2002. Photo / Getty Images Adriana Lima, 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Adriana Lima rocked this metallic number in 2002 with boots that might just have inspired those problematic Season 4 Yeezy heels.

Feet steaming up like some snow crab legs pic.twitter.com/4SjjV4CAEV — Mike from Michigan (@Well_Damn_Jesse) March 7, 2017

The veteran model has walked in a whopping 18 Victoria's Secret runway shows and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Heidi Klum, 2007

Heidi Klum, 2007. Photo / Getty Images Heidi Klum, 2007. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Klum became Victoria's Secret royalty when then husband Seal serenaded her on the runway as she posed, grinned and pulled the cord on her retractable snowflake ensemble.

Things have since become a little "frosty" with the pair after they announced their split in 2012.

Doutzen Kroes, 2008

Doutzen Kroes, 2008. Photo / Getty Images Doutzen Kroes, 2008. Photo / Getty Images

VS superstar Doutzen Kroes gave off some serious Marie Antoinette vibes in 2008 with this striking pink gown complete with tiered feathers, tulle and rosettes.

Kroes, who is now a mother-of-two, left the Angels' fold in 2015.

Karolina Kurkova, 2010

Karolina Kurkova, 2010. Photo / Getty Images Karolina Kurkova, 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Talk about going out with a bang!

For Kurkova's last ever Victoria's Secret show the model went big, donning giant wings constructed from hundreds of real peacock feathers, a huge tail-like fountain of plumage and a leopard print bra and briefs set.

Miranda Kerr, 2011

Miranda Kerr, 2011. Photo Getty Images Miranda Kerr, 2011. Photo Getty Images

11 was a big year for Kerr: she married Orlando Bloom and had not long given birth to their son when she decided to top it all off by donning a $2.5 million fantasy bra - and a huge clam-like attachment - and walk the runway.

Doutzen Kroes, 2013

Doutzen Kroes, 2013. Photo / Getty Images Doutzen Kroes, 2013. Photo / Getty Images

No prizes for guessing the warmest element to this look, Kroes stunned in the snowy ensemble and made for an even more memorable moment thanks to Taylor Swift belting out some tunes behind her.

Candice Swanepoel, 2014

Candice Swanepoel, 2014. Photo / Getty Images Candice Swanepoel, 2014. Photo / Getty Images

An update to Bundchen's golden girl look back in 2000, no VS round up would be complete without Swanepoel and her golden wings.

While she sat out last year's Paris show following the birth of her first child, this week's show in Shanghai marked the model's 10th trip down the VS runway.