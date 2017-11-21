Plus size model Ashley Graham is once again speaking out against the fashion industry for its under-representation of plus size women.

This time the supermodel has taken on Victoria's Secret in an Instagram post, hinting at the lack of diversity in models' sizes at their Shanghai fashion show.

The 30-year-old model posted a photo, wearing photoshopped angel wings while walking in the 2016 Additional Elle runway show.

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

"Got my wings! my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives,"she wrote, throwing shade at the Victoria's Secret show which was due to start just a few hours later.

However the post was also met with some backlash including a Twitter user who called Graham's comment "childish".

Ashley Graham is so childish i don’t even get her point tbh, why would you do this???? pic.twitter.com/6MlbfXV4WG — fran👼🏻 (@dyonvi) November 20, 2017

Graham, who has her own lingerie line for sizes 12 to 26, has been a strong voice for body confidence and breaking beauty industry barriers.

She was also the first model over size 16 to appear in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and starred in Lane Bryant's #ImNoAngel lingerie campaign, which was thought by many to be an anti-Victoria's Secret campaign.

#ImNoAngel babe, all day everyday – even on the EMMYS! #LaneBryant 🎥@CassblackBird A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

However, the model has previously told Huffington Post she wouldn't say no to walking in the famous runway show: "I mean, when Victoria's Secret calls me and asks me to be on their runway I'm gonna say yes."

She added that she would continue to be an advocate for plus-size women who she feels are under-represented in the modelling industry.

"We are here to stay and you can tell by how many designers are putting us on the runway, how many covers we're on, and the fact that in the last three years I've never seen more progression in the curve world than ever before and I've being doing this for 18 years," Graham told People magazine.

"We're not a trend."