She has been strutting her stuff for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2013.

But Ming Xi momentarily lost composure as she suffered an epic tumble at the 22nd annual show, held at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, the Chinese model, 28, accidentally caught the flowing fabric of her ensemble on the heel of her thigh-high gladiator shoes - sending her packing for all to see.

The model got her heel caught in the extra fabric of her gown. Photo / Getty Images The model got her heel caught in the extra fabric of her gown. Photo / Getty Images

Ming appeared on the runway in a jaw-dropping outfit, but she was soon dealt an embarrassing moment as she fell in her vertiginous lace-up gold sandal heels.

Advertisement

The raven-haired beauty was seen dramatically falling to the floor, before grabbing her statement headgear to avoid further disaster.

With all the excess material, getting up off the floor proved to be quite the challenge.

The model was quick to laugh off the fall. Photo / Facebook The model was quick to laugh off the fall. Photo / Facebook

Luckily Ming was able to laugh off the fall as she finally made her way up from the ground.

Many would have been left red-faced, but Ming didn't break a sweat as she flashed a huge smile and continued her parade.

Model Gizele Oliveira was on hand to help Ming Xi after her fall. Photo / Getty Images Model Gizele Oliveira was on hand to help Ming Xi after her fall. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the blunder, Ming still wowed in her metallic and royal blue bodysuit.

The number was paired with a whimsical semi-sheer blue gown with balloon sleeves and glamorous floral wings. An incredible crown set completed the look.

Ming was discovered after placing third in the Elite Model Look competition in 2010 and has since gone on to become one of China's most sought-after models.

She kicked off her international modelling career for Givenchy's 2011 Haute Spring Show, before wowing at the likes of Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Kenzo the same year.

Speaking of her sudden fame back in 2011, Ming told CNN: "Even now I don't believe I am really a model, it's very surreal to me.

"I had no preconceptions about this career, I tend to just go with the flow. I never really gave [being a professional model] too much thought before. That said, I absolutely love what I'm doing now."