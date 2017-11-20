There is nothing more frustrating than taking a bag of salad out of the fridge only to find that has gone soggy and is only fit for the bin.

However, a nurse has revealed her genius hack for preventing salad leaves from wilting using just one simple household item.

"Jill", from Bristol in the UK, shared her solution for keeping bagged salad fresher for longer on Twitter last week.

She tweeted: "Don't waste bagged salad! My tip to stop salad going soggy is put a strip of kitchen roll [paper towels] inside bag to soak up moisture".

Jill says that adding just a single sheet to a salad bag can help to absorb excess water preserving the lettuce for longer.

This rehydrates the salad, and iced water seems to boost the process and "crisps" the leaves more efficiently as, once picked, they prefer to be cold.

"This technique will perk up soft herbs such as basil, sage and parsley, too," Hayden told the Daily Mail. "Just shake off the excess water and use immediately, or wrap the leaves in kitchen roll and store in the fridge, where they should remain fresh for a couple more days."

If you don't fancy eating it raw, Hayden says that stir- frying wilted salad with a little butter and garlic will produce a tasty side dish for grilled fish or chicken.

You can also add torn salad leaves to stews and pasta sauces or give them a quick pan-fry and mix into omelettes.

For those transporting their salad to work, their are ways to avoid wilting leaves in your lunch box.

Australian food bloggers Sammy & Bella claim that by adding black rice to your salad you can prevent it going soggy.

Speaking to Pedestrian earlier this month the pair say: "This humble grain is actually pretty damn fancy: it looks gorgeous, with that beaut dark purple colour.

"It's chewy and nutty and works perfectly as a flavour carrier in your salad, and best of all, it soaks up all the extra dressing and juices (looking at you, tomatoes) that appear in your salad at around 1pm and works as a magical de-sogger."