Whether you're being inundated with wedding invites or are busy planning your own, wedding season is well and truly upon us - and with it, a fresh new batch of nuptial trends.

So what will 2018 have in store for us? Will it spark the end of the flower wall? Will white and gold finally make an exit? And will we be stuck with another year of venues overloaded with succulents?

One of Australia's leading event planners, Philip Carr, has revealed his predictions for next year's biggest wedding trends to the Daily Mail Australia.

Here's what to keep an eye out for if you want to be on trend when you say "I do".

Industrial is in

According to Carr, old sheds, retro spaces and warehouses will be in hot demand in 2018 as the venues of choice.

"Deconstructed layouts of rooms taking into account the different demographics at the wedding is definitely more in vogue," Carr told the Daily Mail.

Bright colours

According to Carr, bright florals and metallics will be mixed with industrial spaces to create an eclectic mix.

"Rose gold still has a place but it is moving to be integrated with other items and colours. Greenery is definitely an it colour, being dictated by the Pantone colour of the year for 2017," Carr stated.

"Hot turquoise and magenta seem to be a colour of choice with a lot of my new brides. I am a firm favourite of blue and white which never seems to date but gets re-invented."

Grazing tables

Constantly being Instagrammed from swanky events, now grazing tables are one of 2018's hottest wedding trends too.

Carr stated: "Food will also be lighter and [hosts will be] more aware of the gluten-free, vegetarian, cealiac and lactose-intolerant guests.

"Cheeseboards and grazing tables still hold a big place, allowing people to eat when they want."

Rosé is in

Rosé looks and tastes delicious and now the pink beverage is back in vogue according to Carr.

"I've found there to be a move away from cocktails (sugar) to more classical drinks," Mr Carr states.

"In summer, Rosé still seems to be a favourite."

Bye-bye cupcakes

While cupcakes have been all the rage in 2016 and 2017, it's predicted they won't be making a return to the wedding scene in 2018.

"Cupcakes have taken a back seat if not gone and smash cakes have come in and added a bit of fun," Carr said.

"Chocolate still rules and gelato is a winner in summer. Food fits into the party and into the experience of the party. Big traditional cakes still pop up a lot."

No more flower walls

"I try to not push flower walls and try to design something more unique and less than that of a directly copied or diluted version of what has been so seen around before," Mr Carr said.

"Whimsical with new neutrals is favoured, but not in a French provincial way.

"Balloons are playing a big part in the design of a room and succulents and real plants seem to be favoured."

Vintage transport

Rolls Royces and Kombi vans are the predicted popular mode of wedding transport for 2018.

"Some more 'green' brides favour old Kombis and less formal transport," he said.

Trends set by Harry and Meghan

With their rumoured wedding predicted to take place in 2018, Carr believes we should expect low key vibes from the Royal pair.

"I definitely think something that refers to some social consciousness," Mr Carr said.

"Greenery, trees etc. rather than excessive flowers will be big."

"I think the wedding will be relatively younger in its approach with the possibility of a major after party.

"Some of the wedding could even be at Loulou's or the reopened Annabel's."