Contestants for Miss Universe 2017 have been in Las Vegas for pageant rehearsals and as is to be expected a lot of selfies are being taken. But there is one picture that has sparked major outrage online.

When Miss Iraq Sarah Idan posted a selfie with Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman she probably didn't anticipate the controversy it would cause.

Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel #missuniverse A post shared by Sarah Idan (Sarai) سارة عيدان (@sarahidan) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Idan shared the photo to social media with the caption "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel", But some Arab users expressed their anger over the caption stating that Iraq has no diplomatic relations with Israel and deems it an occupying state.

Asaad Abukhalil, a professor based in the US, tweeted: "The beauty queen of Iraq is happily posing with the beauty queen of occupation and brutality."

Advertisement

"If you are an honourable Arab you have to hate Israel forever. Palestine is our honour, the Arabs," an Instagram user commented.

Idan later issued a statement apologising for the photo and saying she took it to spread the message of peace.