Social media star Jess Quinn, who lost her leg to bone cancer as a child, says she's grown to love each of her three prosthetic legs.

The 24-year-old runner from Auckland, who has over 160,000 Instagram followers, says it took a long time to come to terms with what happened and adapt to her new body and its capabilities.

For eight long years, the aspiring athlete says she went to extreme lengths to hide her prosthetic leg from her school friends, after losing her leg at age nine.

"I went through a really rough period where... just the nature of the surgery I'd had, my thigh area was really skinny," Quinn says.

"So I would wake up every morning and wrap t-shirts and socks and whatever I could just to bulk up my leg, sellotape it ... masking tape it up and that would be my leg for the day."

She says it got to a point where she decided to have prosthetic thighs made to help her fill out her jeans.

"I think that really helped me get towards that more sense of confidence and be able to wear what I felt more comfortable-wearing."

Quinn hit a turning point at age 17, when she was asked by her friends if she wanted to borrow a pair of shorts at the beach. She hadn't worn shorts in eight years.

"I just remember being like 'what have I been doing', you know. I've been hiding away from something I have no control over."

Since then, she says her confidence has grown tremendously - as has how much she appreciates her prosthetic legs, of which she has three for different requirements.

"I have the every day leg that I'm wearing now, which has a really life-like cover on it. And it's just, for me, it's my leg that I can be whoever I want to be in it."

"And then I have my running leg, which I ordered probably about two years ago," she says.

"Running was the only thing I hadn't really mastered since losing my leg... Now I'm running small distances but I can run from A to B which is cool."

And she says her third leg is her spare leg, her swim leg, her "rough as guts" leg.

Quinn recently shared a photo of her third leg - without her thigh replacement - for the first time to her followers.

"All I'm doing is sharing my story. I think if we all have that ability to show the raw side and the real side of our life, we would realise how many people we can inspire just by doing that."