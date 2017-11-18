Meghan Markle is thought to be moving her dogs to the UK in the clearest sign yet that she is planning to live in London with Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old US actress, who has been dating the prince since last summer, is known to be extremely fond of her labrador-shepherd Bogart and beagle Guy. Prince Harry, 33, is also said to have become very attached to the dogs while visiting Miss Markle, said the Daily Mail.

"The fact she's started the process of moving them to England is the clearest hint yet that she sees her future living in London with Harry," a source told The Sun, adding: "She is very close to those two dogs.

"She lets them sleep on her bed and they eat only the highest quality organic food."

Miss Markle, who stars in legal TV drama Suits, has been rumoured to be leaving for the UK ever since she and Harry made a very public display of affection at the Invictus Games in Canada in September.

Engagement rumours were flying when they met the Queen last month for tea.

To move the dogs from the US to Britain, Miss Markle will need to have them microchipped and vaccinated.

She has previously said the dogs "mean the absolute world to me" and has described them as "my loves" and "my boys".

In the past, they were a regular presence on her Instagram page - often pictured with her in bed. Both dogs were rescued from a shelter in Los Angeles, Miss Markle's home town.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

In other signs of moving preparations, she has been cutting back on her Hollywood commitments. For the first time, co-stars have addressed rumours that she is leaving Suits.

Wendell Pierce, who plays Miss Markle's on-screen father Robert, tweeted an article about her being set to quit the show.

Her body double Nicky Bursic tweeted: "It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your stand-in for the last two seasons Meghan Markle... Wishing you all the happiness in the world."