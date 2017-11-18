Serena Williams' stunning wedding dress has finally been revealed in a series of photos taken during and after her ceremony with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Photos of the event taken exclusively by Vogue magazine show Williams looking radiant in the flowing, lacy white Alexander McQueen dress, which was crafted by head designer Sarah Burton.

Williams then swapped that for a shorter, though no less beautiful, Versace number for the first dance, which saw the newlywed couple dancing to "Tale As Old As Time" - a tune in line with the wedding's theme, Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

And on Friday, the tennis star showcased the stamina that's made her a 23-time Grand Slam Champ, partying for a second day straight.

Serena's wedding to Ohanian took place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans, with the pair surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers for the Beauty and the Beast-themed bash.

"Alexis really wanted to do New Orleans" Serena told Vogue in an exclusive interview. 'It's his favorite city besides Brooklyn. It's got a heavy European influence; it's fun and has amazing food. He just loves the vibe.'

She added that the decision to hold it at the Arts Center was "a decision we both made. Painting and art is something I'm really passionate about, so it just felt natural and different to do it at a contemporary art museum."

The happy couple Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers for the Beauty and the Beast-themed bash. File photo / AP The happy couple Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers for the Beauty and the Beast-themed bash. File photo / AP

As well as the couple's two-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Venus Williams - who wore a custom Galia Lahav bridesmaid's dress - was a who's who of the biggest names in American pop culture.

The Williams's older sister, Isha Price, was also spotted in a gorgeous green number.

Sadly, one family member who was there only in spirit was Ohanian's mother, who passed away nine years ago. The couple acknowledged her by holding the event on November 16 - her birthday.

'It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding,' Serena said. 'Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she's still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day.'

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce - and Jay-Z, who attended even though he had to immediately fly out to North Carolina for a concert - and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were all spotted there, as were the members of New Edition, who played a five-song set during the reception.

Each of the guests was gifted one of Williams' unique golden-trophy party favors; each table at the event had been named after one of 12 of Williams' grand slam titles, and her favors were recreations of the trophies she received for each corresponding title.

For their post-party bash, the new couple - called "Alexena" by their pals - rented several floors of New Orleans' upscale, boutique Ace Hotel for a brunch bash with friends and family on Friday afternoon.

The shindig was intended to run from noon to 4pm, but the pair were seen dancing wildly until about 6pm, with Serena wearing a tight, short white dress as she grooved next to her sister, Venus.

After the event finally died down, Serena posted up as photograph of herself on Instagram in her stunning wedding dress.

The party included a buffet, Gatorade and a classic video game arcade with machines including Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros.

Ohanian, meanwhile, was spotted outside the shindig chatting with Williams' family members.

In the end, as happened at their wedding, Alexena slipped through the back door and into a limousine that whisked them away to their airport.