Navy officials issued an apology this week after one of their pilots allegedly created obscene drawing contrails in the sky.

It seems a mother from Okanogan, Washington caught sight of what appeared to be giant penis tracings circling above her home when she released picture proof of the matter, according to the Daily Mail.

The unidentified woman told local KREM 2, who obtained the images, that she was "upset that she might have to explain to her young children what the drawings were," according to the newspaper.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Another Okanogan resident, Ramone Duran, found the drawings to be pretty comical.

"After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing," Duran said in the Thursday interview.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

"It was pretty funny to see that ... You don't expect to see something like that."

Officials said in the apology: "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."

It's unclear whether or not the incident was apart of a training exercise.