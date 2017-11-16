A British bakery has been forced to apologise for replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll in the Nativity Scene.

Greggs, a large UK bakery chain, released the images as part of a promotion for their advent calendar, which contains a voucher for each day in the lead up to Christmas, reported news.com.au.

But some people weren't too happy about the savoury treat being looked upon fondly in the manger by the Three Wise Men instead of Jesus, with some people accusing the chain of religious insensitivity and calling for a boycott.

Greggs said in a statement: "We're really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

Advertisement

#Headlinechallenge: Greggs says sorry after advent calendar replaces baby Jesus with a sausage roll. Altogether now...OH CRUMB ALL YE FAITHFUL https://t.co/xfaMUZ6C9W pic.twitter.com/CBtIqHkA9Q — Peter Barron (@PeteBarronMedia) November 14, 2017