If you're looking for something a bit different to decorate your Christmas tree this year, KFC has a suggestion: Why not adorn those branches with K-Fry?

While it's been a year since the internet went nuts over that chicken-scented candle, you may still be reeling from the more recent news that KFC Japan has created a bath bomb - so you can smell like chicken all over your body.

But with the silly season fast-approaching and the usual array of tinsel and garish baubles taking over supermarkets, department stores and Look Sharp, KFC hasn't wasted a moment with the next installment of poultry-inspired paraphernalia.

Presented in a snazzy black box, you'll find an almost-too-realistic drumstick, wing, KFC bucket, chips and a cut-out of the Colonel's face.

KFC Marketing Director, Clark Wilson, says: "Forget the mistletoe this year - these naughty and nice decorations are sure to make the magic happen when you grab a drumstick off the tree and hold it overhead."

Here's hoping your significant other's a chicken fan.

The limited edition decorations will be available from early December with details being posted on KFC NZ's Facebook page.