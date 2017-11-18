Dating app Tinder has revealed the jobs Kiwi singletons are lusting over.

And it's good news for male electricians and female vet nurses, who came in at the top of the list of the most right-swiped jobs - the app's equivalent of showing you find someone attractive - for Kiwi men and women.

Among the top 10 professions women in New Zealand are swiping right for are firefighter, adventure guide and doctor. Men on the other hand are expressing interest in the likes of beauty therapists, singer-songwriters and travel consultants.



Jobs that get the most love from both Kiwi men and women on the app include teacher, photographer and lifeguard.

According to Tinder, adding your job to your profile also increases your chance of receiving a right swipe.

Relationship expert Alastair Duhs said initially someone's occupation could make an impression but once people got to know each other it became less important.

"People tend to be attracted to people who have professions that show qualities that they're interested in.

"Men are often attracted to women who have caring or nurturing professions and women are often attracted to men who have jobs that show either drive or ambition or have some status."

Duhs said listing your job on your Tinder profile also acted as a good conversation starter.

"[For example] I think if the woman is a photographer and the guy likes photography it gives a way to start a conversation with the other person and also indicates if you have things in common or not."

Duhs said other qualities people were looking for in a potential partner included a good sense of humour, happiness and similar values and backgrounds.

Most right-swiped jobs for women in New Zealand:

1.Veterinary Nurse

2.Lifeguard

3.Photographer

4.Teacher

5.Beauty Therapist

6.Designer

7.Singer-songwriter

8.Travel Consultant

9.Barista

10.Journalist

Most right-swiped jobs for men in New Zealand:

1.Electrician

2.Firefighter

3.Lifeguard

4.Adventure Guide

5.Teacher

6.Doctor

7.Photographer

8.Plumber

9.Pilot

10.Graphic Designer