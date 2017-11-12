US President Donald Trump asked the White House kitchen staff to make him McDonald's - but he was so unimpressed he sent his head of security out to buy the real thing.

Trump's former head of security Keith Schiller was dispatched to pick up a Quarter Pounder and an apple pie because the home-made version failed to satisfy the president.

Schiller was reportedly the aide sent to fetch some McDonald's for the Commander in Chief when, inevitably, the White House kitchen were unable to produce the take-away meal, Politico reported.

Schiller, who left the White House earlier this year, made secret runs to the McDonald's on New York Avenue in Washington DC to pick up a Quarter Pounder with cheese, no pickles and extra ketchup, along with a fried apple pie, for the president.

During last year's election campaign Schiller's would reportedly stop by a location near the Marine Air Terminal in Queens while Trump waited in his limo.

Trump's morning order was often an Egg McMuffin. Later in the day he would usually opt for two Quarter Pounders and a large order of fries later in the day, according to Politico.

Trump's predilection for McDonald's has been reported before - he celebrated clinching the Republican presidential nomination with McDonald's and a Diet Coke.