A groom who had been told he had just weeks to live used his wedding to tell guests that he wasn't dying and had actually been misdiagnosed.

Jack Kane, 23, proposed to his girlfriend Emma Clarke, 23, after being told that he had a cancerous tumour on his spine.

He had been struggling with severe back pain and hypersensitivity in his legs, eventually finding that he could not move at all. He was later told he just weeks to live, according to The Telegraph UK.

Their wedding was arranged to take place in a ceremony at the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough eight days after his emotional proposal.

Advertisement

But in that time doctors discovered that the "terminal" cancer was actually a rare neurological condition called neuromyelitis optica, also known as Devic's disease.

The couple told their immediate family but decided to keep it a secret from the rest of their 130 guests.

Mr Kane eventually told them during his speech. The moment was caught on video and shows Mr Kane sitting in his wheelchair. He begins to sob as he says: "The doctors have done some further tests and they came back positive - I am not terminal."

Speaking about the moment they revealed their secret, Mrs Kane said: "For a moment you could have heard a pin drop in the room of about 130 people then it sank in and we had tears, cheers and everyone clapping. It was a moment I'll never forget."

Jack proposed to Emma from his hospital bed. Photo / Facebook Jack proposed to Emma from his hospital bed. Photo / Facebook

Mr Kane, an accounts manager, is currently receiving further treatment in hospital but remains optimistic about the future.

He said: "My legs may never come back but there are people worse off than me. I won't be beaten by something I can't see.

"The staff on ward 27 have also been truly amazing right from the beginning - if you've a question to ask or if you just need someone there to put a hand on your shoulder, they are there for you. We class them as family."