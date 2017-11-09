An Australian girl has been reunited with her puppy after it was stolen during a burglary in Melbourne.

According to the Telegraph, the family believe whoever took the Labrador puppy, named Sasha, either "had a conscience" or got scared after the crime attracted national media attention.

Victoria Police said a number of items had been stolen during the burglary, including a laptop, iPad and jewellery.

Four-year-old Maia Sardi was delighted when the puppy was returned to the family's garden in the middle of the night.

"We didn't want to get our hopes up. And then this morning, my wife got up to make herself a coffee, walked past the sliding door, and noticed that there was a figure moving by the kennel," one of the dog's owners, Ryan Hood, told Australia's Today programme.

Labrador Sasha is home! What a great start to the day for this family, reuniting with their stolen pup. Read more ➜ https://t.co/lGdYPQvbB4 pic.twitter.com/CwLuRcNmHk — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 8, 2017

"We think that whoever took her either has a conscience or got scared and just dropped her over the fence ... we don't care to be honest, we're just glad to have her back."

Victoria Police said that "while the family is rejoicing, the investigation into the burglary continues" and has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"It's a bit of a strange one. It's difficult to understand what they were thinking," Senior Constable Adam Leggo told ABC.

Detectives are investigating after an 8-week-old puppy was stolen during a burglary in Croydon Hills on Monday https://t.co/dwhGC4VuJO pic.twitter.com/i0f7mpfid4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 7, 2017

"I guess it's probably ... an isolated incident, where they've just committed a burglary and they've seen the dog and they've taken the dog."