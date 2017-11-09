Many people make a decision about which pub meal they are going to order based on whether it comes with chips.

Vegetarian risotto? No thanks. No time for that. Doesn't come with chips.

And so it is understandable that when Tina Doherty's meal arrived at the Jolly Miller pub in Liverpool with five and a half chips, she was enormously displeased.

The Metro UK reports that Tina, 53, was dining out with three friends at the pub after a night of bowling when the atrocity happened.

Advertisement

She and a friend had both ordered the fish and chips off the pub's two-for-£10 ($19) menu.

When it arrived she was so underwhelmed she took a photograph of the pitiful chip situation and sent the image to her husband on WhatsApp. Presumably with multiple frowny face emoticons.

Kevin, 60, told the Metro UK "she sent the picture on WhatsApp and I must admit I laughed.

"I was at home with our son and daughter and we were just sitting down to our man-sized portions of curried prawns, rice and real homemade chips!"

Kevin encouraged her to make a complaint.

"My wife isn't the type of person to make a fuss or complain, but I immediately said to her that I would have sent that back and said 'I think you have forgotten to put some chips on my plate'.

"It is basically five and a half chips and the other meals were the same, I think they had one portion split between four.

"I don't know how anyone could justify or explain that as a portion of chips. It looks like a toddler's meal and even they would be able to polish off more than five chips."

On its Twitter account brewery Greene King (who own the Jolly Miller, which is part of the Flaming Grill chain), say they have the "best fish and chips".

It’s official! Greene King’s Flame Grill has the best fish and chips #FishnChipAwards pic.twitter.com/Z1mBzL9oF8 — Greene King (@greeneking) January 20, 2015

The photo of the fish and chips shown is remarkably different to the meal that Tina received.

Kevin joked that maybe the Jolly Miller was "aware of the pending interest rate rise" the day after the meal was served on Wednesday - so cut its portions down.

He added: "I think they are being a little bit extreme with their economising. The chef or cook who works there needs to look at how many chips are in a portion.

"You wouldn't even have enough to put on a butty (sandwich) with that portion."

Tina, a mum-of-two who works as a careworker, is now launching a "campaign of justice" to ensure people are wary of the portion sizes at the pub.

Pub management apologised to Tina, writing "the portion size of chips shown doesn't meet our guidelines and we are very sorry for any dissatisfaction caused. We'd love to invite the guest back into the restaurant for a complimentary meal."