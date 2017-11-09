A Pakistani boy is making "heads turn" - literally - with his unbelievable flexibiity.

Sameer Khan, 14, can rotate his head a complete 180 degrees to look directly behind him like an owl and can also rotate his shoulders by 360 degrees.



The teen trains diligently to keep up his extreme elasticity in the hope of one day landing roles in Hollywood horror movies.



Sameer, from Karachi, said: "I would have been six or seven when I saw an actor in a Hollywood horror movie turning his head to look behind him.



"It fascinated me. I started practising for it and within few months, I was able to [do] it.



"My mother slapped me when she saw me doing this and told me never to do it again as I might end up hurting my neck but with time she realised that I'm God gifted.

Sameer has worked hard on his flexibility. Photo / Caters Sameer has worked hard on his flexibility. Photo / Caters

"My dream is to work like that actor in Hollywood horror movies."



The teenager quit his studies to become part of a dance group, Dangerous Boys, to earn a living and help his family run the household affairs. The move was prompted by his father, Sajid Khan, 49, suffering two heart strokes and being unable to work.



Mother Rukhsana Khan, 45, said: "Sameer's father was working in a textile mill. But he had to stop working after he suffered heart strokes twice in a year.



"Since then he [has not been] keeping well and the whole responsibility of the family came on Sameer's shoulders.



"He is only a kid but we have no other option. I wanted him to study and make a name for himself but destiny had something else in store."

Sameer earns a living as a member of a performing dance crew. Photo / Caters Sameer earns a living as a member of a performing dance crew. Photo / Caters

Sameer, along with eight other members of the dance group, performs at dance shows across Karachi.



For every show, the talented boy earns between £6 to £10 (NZD$11 to $18).



Sameer explained: "I can make around £100 to £120 every month.



"I work so that I can support my family," he said, noting he has four sisters he wants to help support in their studies.



The young boy has found several fans in his dance group where he never shies away from showing his incredible talent.



Asher Khan, lead dancer of Dangerous Boys, said: "I was shocked when I first saw Sameer's ability to rotate his neck and shoulders. He is incredible.



"He is extremely flexible and I am sure he will go a long way if he gets proper training."



The young boy sees his dance performance as a way of fulfilling his dream of being on stage and hopes that someday someone wILL see his potential and offer him a role in movies.



He says: "I am working on my dance skills, gymnastic stunts and acting skills as well in order to find better work opportunities to support my family and fulfil my dream. I hope to show my talent in big screens someday."