As we age life gifts us with wrinkles and sagging which, for many, become high up on the priority list of things to get rid of.

With face lifts in New Zealand costing anything from $5000 to $25,000 according to What Clinic, it's hardly surprising that people look for alternative options to reverse the ageing process.

Enter NuFACE Trinity, this week's product trialled by the NZH Lifestyle team.

The name sounds promising enough. A new face? Yes please!

Miranda Kerr using the NuFACE on her wedding day. Photo / Youtube

A device used by Miranda Kerr that costs just $518 - 10 per cent of the price of the cheapest facelift - could it really work?

What, exactly, is it?

The Trinity is described as a handheld, facial toning device said to improve facial contour, skin tone, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

It comes with FDA-approval and is safe to use "in the comfort and privacy of you own home" - or in our case in a studio for all to see.

So would we notice the promised "immediate results" or would the tool be just another gimmick?

Here's what happened when our panel put it to the test.

How to use it

The Trial and Error panel had a hilarious time figuring out how to use the NuFACE, which requires you to glide the hand-held device, fitted with two silver balls, along your face for a total of five minutes.

While Rebecca couldn't adhere to the beeps that dictated the time to run the device (perhaps she was a little too excited about the product), Jo and Jenni learned they were short on the gel primer - referred to as lube - after experiencing small shocks along their skin when the device was turned up to full power.

The panel also noted when the device was close to hairlines or eyebrows it was prone to emitting small shocks.

It turns out this one isn't like IKEA kit set furniture: you really do need to read the instructions.

Results

The entire panel agreed the NuFACE Trinity really did what it promised to do.

The eye and lip treatment attachment was especially effective on pesky wrinkles: Jenni and Jo noticed some amazing results.

While it did take some practice, overall the NuFACE delivered and left even the most cynical on the panel pleasantly surprised. For that it gets a double thumbs up and the Trial and Error stamp of approval.

NuFACE is available at Mecca Cosmetica and retails at $518 for the stand device, or $317 for the mini.