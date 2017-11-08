Some people might consider tattooing your face to be a drastic measure, but for Belle Atrix it was nothing compared to the ongoing work on the rest of her body.

Already having half her face covered by hand drawn Tibetan script, the freelance tattoo artist has been working to cover the rest of her body in solid black ink, news.com.au reports.

The script covers most of her face, similar to Mark Cropp's famous "Devast8" tattoo.

Posting to her social media followers, Belle Atrix has been sharing footage of her tattooing her own body so it appears entirely black.

While Belle Artix doesn't give an exact reason as to why she has decided to make her skin solid black, she does call it "therapy" and often refers to it as her "project".

"Really powerful black session with @dgnspirit today full of a myriad of chaotic memories with meanings to put to rest under a new black blanket of skin. Feeling otherworldly," she wrote on one post.

The extreme body modification has attracted a wide array of responses from social media users, with large majority showing support for the strange artwork.

"Beautiful, so much better than knitting," wrote one user. "That's beautiful blackwork," added another.

While others were not so supportive, even saying it was racist.

"Not saying this is racist cause it's not but if she goes anywhere near her face it will be," wrote one user.

"Always wanted to see a black person comment on blackwork, some people do it for different reasons I've heard pain over aesthetic being one of them, but every time I see it I still think 'how is this not akin to blackface, damn these people want to be black so bad'," added another.

Famous blackwork tattoo artist Hanumantra Lamar said the art style is more than just solid ink.

"Blackwork is a tattoo choice, it's a lifestyle and it's a philosophy, believing that less really is more and understanding that we should not be afraid to stand out in world full of people trying to fit in," he wrote.

"Seeing the strength of a tattoo hang off just a few perfectly placed instinctive lines and fitting it's wearer like a tailored item of clothing. Focusing with only black I create a design that when tattooed becomes part of the body and appears integrated with the person, a silhouette balancing on the skin working in harmony with their geometry displaying a mature contemporary look."

In addition to having its own unique style, blackwork is also used to cover-up existing tattoos an individual may no longer want on their skin.