Charles and Camilla got their very own golden thrones when they met His Majesty The Agong of Malaysia on Friday.

The couple met with the country's ruler at the Istana Negara, the national palace, in Kuala Lumpur on the second day of their official visit to the country, reports the Daily Mail.

Charles and Camilla were ushered by the king's Grand Chamberlain, Datuk Padua Maharajelela Going, into the Seri Maharaja room to await heir host's arrival.

They were seated in two elaborately gilded royal thrones as they awaited the arrival of the Agong, His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V.

After a short wait he joined them, taking his seat in an even larger throne for official photographs.

The Prince of Wales and The King of Malaysia most recently met in May 2017 at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies where Charles, who is the centre's Patron, opened its new buildings.

During the event the prince gave a speech calling for a strengthening of ties between the Muslim and Western worlds.

The Duchess of Cornwall was mobbed by crowds of excited school children after touching down in Kuala Lumpur on Friday - just hours after joking of her wish to "slow down".

Camilla, 70, was visiting the International School at ParkCity in the Malaysian capital with Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Johor, and the school's principal Andrew Dalton, as part of her south-east Asian tour with husband the Prince of Wales.