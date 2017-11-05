As well as being famed for her high-profile relationship with one of the world's most eligible bachelors, Meghan Markle is renowned for her savvy sartorial choices.

Whether she's starring in Suits or walking the red carpet at an awards ceremony, the actress always garners attention in figure-hugging ensembles that perfectly showcase her trim physique, reports The Daily Mail.

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Meghan has totally ditched one of her trademark looks since meeting Prince Harry - and they say it's down to the Queen's rules.

As Cosmopolitan reports, since dating Prince Harry, the brunette has shunned her signature leg-baring shorts in favour of more modest ensembles.

Advertisement

The magazine notes that this is most likely due to the Queen's reported 'no knees' dressing policy. Cosmo also states that the monarch isn't a huge fan of exposed shoulders either.

Indeed, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly closely follows these style rules with her modest dresses and calf-skimming gowns.

The Mail on Sunday reported in 2014 how Kate took part of a subtle but significant regal makeover supported by the Queen.

The Duchess apparently deployed a couture wardrobe of day dresses with lower hemlines than she has previously favoured for her royal tour of Canada.

Meghan and Harry have spent a year criss-crossing the globe to make their long-distance relationship work.

So it is of little wonder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing all they can to see each other as their relationship continues to deepen.

A royal source told the Sun that the couple "just can't bear to be apart at the moment".

The comment comes amid speculation that royal aides have already been instructed to start planning a wedding for next year.

Speaking to the Sun's Matt Wilkinson, the royal source claimed Harry, 33, was planning a trip to see Meghan, 36, in Toronto later this month following a speaking engagement at the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

However, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace later confirmed the prince would be flying directly to and from London for the summit.

It comes just hours after it emerged that aides have been instructed to start planning for a royal wedding.

The brunette has shunned her signature leg-baring shorts in favour of more modest ensembles, Photos / Getty Images The brunette has shunned her signature leg-baring shorts in favour of more modest ensembles, Photos / Getty Images

News of the trip will only further fuel speculation that an engagement is imminent.

Mail On Sunday royal commentator Robert Jonson wrote today how senior members of the Royal Family are understood to have been asked to look at their diaries to shortlist a series of suitable weekends next year - the clearest sign yet that an engagement announcement is imminent.

The news comes days after Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle held a private meeting with the Queen, seen by insiders as a sign that Her Majesty has given the union her blessing.

It is unlikely there would be any official announcement until after the celebrations for the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary on November 20.

It may be significant, too, that the Palace chose to release news of the Duchess of Cambridge's April due date comparatively early. A wedding is believed to be out of the question until Prince William and Kate's third child is born.

One important consideration both for courtiers and the Church of England is Meghan's status as a divorcee. Under Church rules, she would be unable to have a religious wedding and, although it could take place in church, a ceremony would be a blessing instead, with a civil marriage taking place separately.

This could lead to the choice of a comparatively low-profile venue, such as the Royal Military Chapel at Wellington Barracks at St James's Park.

Meghan is currently in Toronto filming scenes for her legal drama Suits, and work will not finish on the series until the middle of November.