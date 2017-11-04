This photo gave the internet a good old fashioned scare on Halloween.

The image went viral when it was posted on Imgur with the caption: "Cousin gave birth on Halloween night. This was the doc during the delivery."

Since it was posted just a day ago it has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, reports news.com.au.

Justin Selph, the father of the new baby who took the photo, shared the backstory with the Love What Matters Facebook page.

Advertisement

"It's not everyday you get to see Dr. Joker deliver a baby," he wrote in his post.

"Our baby girl got to experience just that. Welcome, Oaklyn Saige Selph!"

The picture was posted on imgur and has been viewed over 1.3 million times. Photo / Facebook The picture was posted on imgur and has been viewed over 1.3 million times. Photo / Facebook

"My wife's due date was November 5, but that obviously didn't happen. She woke up Halloween morning to her water leaking. We went to the hospital around 12:30 PM and checked in. Brittany's doctor came in to meet with us, and that's when we found out he was dressed for Halloween as the Joker. We found it very humorous and a little exciting that we would have a baby delivered by the Joker.

"He came back in to check on her around 4:00 PM that afternoon, she again, wasn't ready. So he said he was going home to pass out candy, and to change clothes. My wife said 'Aw, we were hoping you wouldn't change!'

Brittany was ready for delivery at 8:00 PM, so the nurse called her doctor in, and to our surprise, he showed up in full Joker attire, ready to deliver our baby! There my wife is, staring the Joker straight in the eyes while delivering our baby. He was a great sport about the whole situation, and took photos with our family.

The note the doctor, aka The Joker, gave the new mum. Photo / Facebook The note the doctor, aka The Joker, gave the new mum. Photo / Facebook

"The next morning, he came in to check on Brittany, and he said 'Sorry I couldn't make it in last night, glad to see the delivery went well.' Joking of course. He also gave her a card of congratulations, and he signed it 'Dr. Joker.'"