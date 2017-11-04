Sophie notices the disapproving looks she gets when she breastfeeds her child in public. But she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Even though Sophie admits to feeling uncomfortable getting shocked and disapproving looks by strangers when she breastfeeds her five-year-old in public, she has no intention of stopping anytime soon, said news.com.au.

"People do stare. I feel a bit awkward," she confessed to The Sun as she was reclining on her sofa breastfeeding Jasmine.

The 29-year-old mum-of-two believes it tightens the bond between her and Jasmine.

"I don't think there's anything strange about feeding your children," Sophie, who is also mum to Arianna, 2, said.

"Breast milk is nourishing, soothing and it's free. I must have saved thousands of pounds over the years."

Sophie, from Yorkshire in England, also sleeps every night with her girls so they can latch on for a feed then fall back to sleep.

However, it has caused arguments with her husband, Chris.

"It's caused a bit of friction in my relationship. Chris would like me to stop because it's so tiring," she said.

"We do argue about it, but we know breast milk is one of the healthiest things we can give our children."

However, Sophie "would like to stop eventually because sometimes it gets too much".

But her daughters are showing no signs of wanting to give up her milk.

"Jasmine started school last year and I told her not many kids in her class would be feeding, but she's not bothered," she said.

"When they get molar teeth it's supposed to be harder for them to latch on, so maybe she'll wean herself off when she gets to around seven."