Footage of a baby being taught to float by being tipped head-first into a swimming pool has been shared online, with my parents expressing shock at the "survival" technique.

Roxanne Turner, a mother from Perth, shared the video to her Facebook account.

Her 9-month-old son Max has been learning to swim at the Kids Aquatic Survival School and can be seen in the video going into the water head-first, under supervision of swimming instructor Daria.

Max struggles for a few seconds but eventually flips himself over on to his back and can then be seen floating in the pool.

Advertisement

Max was attending a 'survival' course in the pool. Photo / Facebook Max was attending a 'survival' course in the pool. Photo / Facebook

After many considered the video "confronting", the mum has defended the technique used by the school to teach her son survival skills.

"Traditional swimming lessons teach your child that there is an edge to hold on to and arms to reach out for, but what happens when there isn't an edge and they can't find the side?" she told the Daily Mail in Australia.

"The child needs to look and assess their circumstances each time they're in the water.

"Ordinarily they'd look for an adult or call for help, but that's not always the reality," she added.

The swimming teaching technique is not used in New Zealand and Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills advises parents to ensure children in the water are always supervised, no matter how good they are at swimming or floating.

"While there are many different approaches to aquatic education it is important to provide positive and enjoyable experiences for under-5s in the water in a safe and supportive way," he told the Herald.

"There is no replacement for constant supervision for under-5s and toddlers should always be kept within arms reach at all times. It takes less than a minute for a child to drown."

Mills added that the child in the video appears to be safe as there is a professional nearby who is in control of the situation.