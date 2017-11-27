She may have first caught your attention as sassy paralegal "Rachel" in the popular Netflix series Suits, but Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry will see her celebrity status endure for the rest of her life.

Now that she's set to become a royal, who exactly is the woman who's won Prince Harry's heart for good?

Here are 10 things you need to know about the newest member of the royal family who will hitherto be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

1. Her name's not really Meghan

The world knows her as Meghan Markle, but her first name is Rachel and Meghan is her middle name.

2. She has biracial heritage

Markle has spoken openly about the challenges and pride of her biracial heritage: her father is Caucasian and her mother is African-American. In an interview with Elle she stated: "I have come to embrace [this and] say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident, mixed-race woman."

3. Her acceptance represents progress in royal protocol

In 1936, King Edward VIII was forced to abdicate the throne to marry his love, American and two-time divorcee Wallis Simpson. Today, Prince Harry is free to retain his title and marry Markle, also an American divorcee.

King Edward married Wallace Simpson in 1936, when the union was not acceptable to the royal family. Photo / Getty Images King Edward married Wallace Simpson in 1936, when the union was not acceptable to the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

4. She boasts impressive philanthropic endeavours

Markle became a global ambassador for World Vision Canada last year and travelled to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign.

The future princess has also worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and as an advocate for the Empowerment of Women.

5. Her family won lotto when she was growing up

Before she hit the jackpot with Harry, Markle's father won just over $1million. Markle's half-brother previously told the Daily Mail: "If Meg marries Harry she'll have won the lottery of life but dad winning the lottery helped us all.

"That money allowed Meg to go to the best schools and get the best training."

6. She has a degree in theatre and international studies

Markle graduated in 2003 from Northwestern University, completed a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International studies.

She then completed an internship at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.

7. She ran lifestyle website The Tig

Markle was founder and editor-in-chief of lifestyle website The Tig, plugged as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty".

Despite a strong following, in April of this year Markle shut down her operation, a move that signalled she was stepping closer to a permanent union with her prince.

8. She's been married before

In 2004 Meghan began a relationship with actor and producer Trevor Engelson. The pair married on September 10, 2011 and divorced in 2013 after nine years together.

9. Before Meghan became an actress, she worked as a calligrapher

Meghan has revealed she has a talent when it comes to penmanship.

In fact the actress previously worked as a professional calligrapher before she broke into acting.

For you....thank you for the endless love and support of my site @_thetig ❤️ it really means the world to me xxMM #thetig #LA A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 20, 2014 at 9:01am PST

She told Good Housekeeping: "I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events - that was my side job while I was auditioning."

10. She has two adopted dogs named Bogart and Guy

Meghan advocates for the #adoptdontshop movement and adopted Bogart and Guy, who frequented the actress' Instagram page.

It is understood the dogs now live with her in London.