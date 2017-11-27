Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have today announced their engagement in an official statement.

The statement, from Clarence House, reads:

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017



In keeping with family tradition, the prince and his bride-to-be have chosen the same week of November as both brother William and father Charles did to announce their engagements.

While suggestions are that a royal wedding could be scheduled as soon as May of next year, we take a look back at previous royal engagements, the coveted rings and the love stories that led to the proposals.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The love story

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace after announcing their engagement on November 16, 2010. Photo / Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace after announcing their engagement on November 16, 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Kate and William met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They were famously on-and-off for eight years, leaving the press to cruely dub Middleton "Waity Katie".

Finally, William got his act together and popped the question during a holiday in Kenya - after asking permission from Kate's father, of course.

In a statement from Clarence House they announced their pending nuptials: "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton.

"The wedding will take place in the spring or summer of 2011, in London. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

"Prince William has informed The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince William has also sought the permission of Miss Middleton's father."

The ring

A close up of Kate Middleton's engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images A close up of Kate Middleton's engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

When William popped the question, he didn't do it with just any old ring - he did it with a piece of history: the brilliant blue sapphire that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"It is very special to me," William said during a photo call at St James' Palace in London.

"It was my way to make sure my mother did not miss out on today and the excitement that we are going to spend the rest of our lives together."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The love story

Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement. Photo / Getty Images Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Both born from aristocratic stock, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson first met when they were children.

In 1985 "Fergie" became reacquainted with her childhood friend at a party held at Windsor Castle and it was here that a romance began.

On March 19, 1986, Andrew and Sarah announced their engagement after the prince proposed during a stay at Scotland's Floors Castle.

Just four months later, Andrew and Sarah married in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The ring

A close up of the hands of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after the announcement of their engagement. Photo / Getty Images A close up of the hands of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after the announcement of their engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew proposed with a bold Burmese ruby ring, chosen specifically to match the red hair of his future wife.

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer

The love story

Charles and Diana pose as they reveal Diana's engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images Charles and Diana pose as they reveal Diana's engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

In what turned out to be the most tragic of royal romances, Charles first met Diana when he was dating Diana's older sister.

According to Diana, the pair met just 13 times before they married and announced their engagement when Diana was only 19 years old.

The ring

Diana wearing her iconic engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images Diana wearing her iconic engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

Diana chose her iconic engagement ring from a selection presented to the couple by Garrard, the royal jeweller.

In February 1981, the Prince and Lady Diana dined with the Queen at Windsor Castle where they viewed a tray of more than a dozen rings sent from London.

Diana was then proposed to with what became one of the world's most famous pieces of jewellery, an 18-carat sapphire ring framed by 14 diamonds.

While it was truly a fairytale wedding, the marriage that followed was a tragedy.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

The love story

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement. Photo / Getty Images Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement. Photo / Getty Images

The pair met over 30 years ago at a polo match and were said to share a passion for country pursuits.

Throughout Diana's marriage to Charles, it was Camilla who haunted the young princess. Parker Bowles's relationship with Charles turned Diana into a jealous, emotional wreck. It was in her tell-all interview with the BBC that she made the famous quip: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."



In 1996, after a separation period where it was revealed to the public that the pair had both engaged in extra-marrital affairs, Charles and Diana divorced and Parker Bowles was blamed for the collapse of what had been pitted as a dream royal union.

It wasn't until February 10, 2005 that Charles proposed to a giddy Camilla.

"I am just coming down to earth," said Camilla, after confirming Charles had followed tradition by getting down on one knee.

The ring

Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

Charles proposed with a platinum ring complete with a square-cut central diamond and three diamond baguettes on each side.

The ring belonged to Charles's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

At the time of their engagement, the 1930s art deco diamond ring was valued at $188,700. Its value today is in the region of $377,500 according to reports by the Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

The love story

The first official picture after the announcement of the engagement of Elizabeth and Phillip. Photo / Getty Images The first official picture after the announcement of the engagement of Elizabeth and Phillip. Photo / Getty Images

On 29 May, 1946, Philip was photographed next to 13-year-old Elizabeth for the first time.

Behind the scenes a courtship had begun and the Queen asked him to Balmoral for a three week hunting trip.

According to the Daily Mail while it was never confirmed, it was likely during this holiday that he proposed and their engagement was announced on July 9, 1947.

The couple, who have recently celebrated 70 years of marriage, wed on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London with 2000 guests in attendance.

The ring

The Queen shows off her engagement and wedding ring. Photo / Getty Images The Queen shows off her engagement and wedding ring. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Philip commissioned Philip Antrobus to design a platinum and diamond engagement ring using diamonds from a tiara worn by his mother, Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark.

The design features a three carat brilliant cut diamond as the center stone set in an eight claw coronet setting, with four brilliant cut diamonds on each shoulder.

The Daily Mai reports the ring has an estimated value of $272,000.