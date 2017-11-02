RNZ host Susie Ferguson has shared on her Twitter page that she will be taking leave to have major surgery related to endometriosis.

Ferguson's surgery is due to take place today and the host revealed she will be unlikely to return to work prior to Christmas.

Wrote it down because I thought I might get a bit overwhelmed when saying it. Just as well I did. pic.twitter.com/mftLPXiyaK — Susie Ferguson (@SusieFergusonNZ) November 1, 2017

In the statement Ferguson said that the surgery is "likely a hysterectomy" which will help manage the pain associated with her endometriosis.

"Endometriosis is pretty common and, amongst other symptoms, can cause pain on a similar scale to giving birth," she said.

Advertisement

"Managing that is one of the reasons there's now a standing desk in the studio, which some of you have noticed from the Facebook videos."

Morning Report hosts Susie Ferguson and Guyon Espiner. Photo / Mark Mitchell for New Zealand Herald Morning Report hosts Susie Ferguson and Guyon Espiner. Photo / Mark Mitchell for New Zealand Herald

Endometriosis New Zealand explain the condition as: "A common inflammatory disease estimated to affect 176 million girls and women worldwide in their reproductive years, and 120,000 in New Zealand."

"Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium), is found in places outside of the uterus. The tissue can form nodules or plaques which may be visualised at surgery. Endometriosis is commonly found in the pelvic region on the thin pelvic lining called the peritoneum."

The symptoms can include period pain, pelvic pain and sub-fertility or infertility.