An anonymous man interviewed for the Humans of New York Facebook page last week was seeking advice on how to get his girlfriend to lose weight for him and the internet tore him to shreds.

The unnamed man revealed that he loves everything about his girlfriend of 1.5 years except her weight and pondered if there was a "right way" to ask someone to lose weight for you.

The post was met with thousands of comments from people slamming the guy, with many suggesting that he was the problem and not her.

"The easiest weight she can lose is to drop your sorry deadweight ass," one user wrote.

"No. You are the one with the problem, not her. Do her a favour and end it," said another.