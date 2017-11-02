Fishing is usually a fairly relaxing activity - until the flying sharks come out.

Kirk Davis was fishing behind Great Mercury Island, in the Coromandel, last weekend when he caught his close encounter with a mako shark on film.

Davis, who has a fishing TV show, is used to have his GoPro on while fishing but doesn't always have this kind of excitement happen.

He believes the shark jumped out of water to come see what was going on, after getting hooked on one of Davis' lines.

"It was okay, I'm used to seeing this kind of thing," the fisherman said, unfazed by the shark's behaviour.

"They do this from time to time. It just wanted to see what was going on."

It was the only shark Davis spotted that day.

It swam away happily.