A man who defied a court order not to contact his ex-girlfriend has been issued a unique kind of fine by a Hawaii judge.

Daren Young, 30, was ordered on Friday to write 144 "nice" things about his ex after repeatedly violating a protection order by contacting her.

The special punishment was issued by 2nd Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo, who informed the young man that he would also be barred from using "repeating words" in his written compliments, according to Daily Mail.

"For every nasty thing you said about her, you're going to say a nice thing," the judge informed him.

Back in February this year, the Kahului, Hawaii, man was ordered by the court to stop contacting his ex-girlfriend.

Just two months after the order went though, on May 22, Young went on to call her and text her a total of 144 times in the span of just three hours.

Police subsequently arrested Young at his residence in Kahului and he was thrown in jail for 157 days.

Young's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Zach Raidmae, tried to convince the judge that he had learned his lesson, Maui News reported.

"One hundred and fifty-seven days is a long time to think about what tasteless things were said and the importance of abiding by protective orders," Raidmae said.

"The reality of this case is no texts, no problem," he added. "He's experienced the sting of not abiding by this."

Young himself also apologised in court for his actions, insisting: "I'm ready to move forward with my life."

In addition to the sentence of 144 compliments, Young was also given time served with two years probation and ordered to pay $2,400 in fines and perform 200 hours of community service.

"It's so childish to think a grown man can be so thumb-happy," Loo responded after the sentencing. "I hope you don't have a phone anymore and, if you do, I hope you don't have her number anymore."