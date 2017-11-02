Experiencing at least one painful break-up is an almost inevitable pit-stop on the path to finding The One.

But these shocking online confessions - which detail the worst treatment people have ever received at the hands of a vengeful ex - might make you view your own failed relationships in a better light.

According to the Daily Mail, the confessions shared on the anonymous Whisper app by people around the world range from the petty - like the man whose former girlfriend stole his diary, read it from cover to cover, then threw it away - to the downright criminal; like the anonymous person left debt-ridden when their ex stole their identity.

Read for more confessions that will make your most hostile break-up seem harmonious in comparison.

Some individuals revealed they had fallen victim to having their family heirlooms stolen. Photo / Whisper Some individuals revealed they had fallen victim to having their family heirlooms stolen. Photo / Whisper

People shared with users of Whisper the unexpected things their exes stole after their relationship ended. Photo / Whisper People shared with users of Whisper the unexpected things their exes stole after their relationship ended. Photo / Whisper

Others faced embarking on quests to retrieve the items their ex had taken time to dump. Photo / Whisper Others faced embarking on quests to retrieve the items their ex had taken time to dump. Photo / Whisper

Another person confessed their frustration after their ex made using their devices difficult. Photo / Whisper Another person confessed their frustration after their ex made using their devices difficult. Photo / Whisper

After having debt racked up in their name one person decided to set up a payment plan. Photo / Whisper After having debt racked up in their name one person decided to set up a payment plan. Photo / Whisper

Concerns of missing medication caused one person to believe their ex was either using them or had taken them to sell. Photo / Whisper Concerns of missing medication caused one person to believe their ex was either using them or had taken them to sell. Photo / Whisper