Experiencing at least one painful break-up is an almost inevitable pit-stop on the path to finding The One.
But these shocking online confessions - which detail the worst treatment people have ever received at the hands of a vengeful ex - might make you view your own failed relationships in a better light.
According to the Daily Mail, the confessions shared on the anonymous Whisper app by people around the world range from the petty - like the man whose former girlfriend stole his diary, read it from cover to cover, then threw it away - to the downright criminal; like the anonymous person left debt-ridden when their ex stole their identity.
Read for more confessions that will make your most hostile break-up seem harmonious in comparison.