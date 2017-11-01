A British mother accidentally tucked a drunken stranger into bed in her home after mistaking him for her son due to his face being painted.

Juliet Jarvis was woken at 4.30am on Sunday to what she thought was her 29-year-old son Stewart coming home from a night out.

She helped him into bed and it wasn't until the next morning when she discovered that the "naked bloke upstairs" was not her son after all.

After the initial shock Ms Jarvis was able to see the humour in the situation and took a photo of the stranger for Facebook before sending him on his way.

Advertisement