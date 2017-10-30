Halloween is here which means some of us will be trick or treating tonight (with the kids at least!).

While waiting in anticipation, a Halloween themed maths quiz can keep you busy.

This tricky brain teaser, posted on A Fun Zone, have left some baffled as to what the answer may be.

Give it a try, can you solve it?

"Halloween was almost over, and Mr Green had less than 20 sweets left."

"When the doorbell rang, he thought he would give all the sweets away."

"When he opened the door, there were two trick or treaters."

"He wanted to give away the sweets evenly, but he noticed that when he divided the sweets in two, there was one left over."

"At that point, he saw another trick or treater behind the first two."

"Again, he tried to divide the sweets evenly among the three of them, but again one was left over."

"Finally, another trick or treater came to his door, making it four trick or treaters altogether. Mr. Green still had one sweet left over after dividing the left over sweets into fours."

"So how many sweets did Mr. Green have left when the doorbell rang?"

Any ideas? See answer below:

Answer:

Mr. Green had only 13 sweets left when the doorbell rang. 13 is one more than 12, which is divisible by two, three and four.

Have time for another? Try think outside of the box for this one.

"I can contort into many fantastic shapes, can form one thing even after being run through a grate.

"I can appear in many different guises and am to be won among Halloween prizes.

"WHAT AM I?"

Thinking it's some kind of monster right? Wrong! See answer below:

Answer:

A piece of gum!

How did you go? If they were too easy maybe share them with the kids!