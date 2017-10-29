Children across the country will be looking forward to trick or treating as Halloween approaches.

Many of us will be happy to hand out sweets or chocolates to tots in costume - but would teenagers be as welcome?

A concerned mother has taken to Mumsnet to question whether or not her daughter is too old to indulge in the tradition.

User Fluffysparks took to the parenting forum writing: "15yo DD (darling daughter) has planned a whole route with her friends.

Advertisement

"They know only to knock on the houses with pumpkins, and will be properly dressing up etc.

"I've said to her I think she's too old but she would be missing out on a chance to socialise with her (very sensible) friends. I suppose this is sort of a wwyd?"

It wasn't long before her fellow mothers came forward with their advice - with many agreeing that 15 was in fact too old for trick or treating.

• Scroll down to vote on the appropriate age for children to start trick or treating

Sparklingbrook commented: "15 way too old IMO (in my opinion). Ours stopped well before going to High School.

"It's for the younger children around here. i don't know what teens get out of it, they would be better off having a Halloween party than knocking on people's doors for sweets at that age. (sic)"

Many members of the thread said that they were concerned that teenagers would be looking for cash rather than sweets.

Mums weigh in on their experience with trick or treaters. Image / Mumsnet Mums weigh in on their experience with trick or treaters. Image / Mumsnet

SheRaaarghPrincessofPower wrote: "Anything past primary age is too old. All the primary kids round here do trick or treat, but are supervised

"There's always a few teenagers trying their luck though, and they always ask for money."

Another user agreed adding: "I'd worry that they'd be up to no good or looking for money. Honestly I don't think I'd let her."

For many mothers their main concern was that a group of teenagers may upset elderly residents.