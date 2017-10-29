New Zealand sex workers have opened up about frightening and horrific realities of their job in the oldest profession in the world.

Despite being decriminalised and regulated since 2003, many New Zealand prostitutes have come forward saying they fear for their safety, revealing horror situations they have found themselves in.

Many sex workers claim they have been raped, physically assaulted with glass bottles, victim blamed and suffered abuse so bad that the Herald has chosen not to detail.

Their stories are part of a new book called The Pimping of Prostitution: Abolishing the Sex Work Myth written by Julie Bindel, which delves into the dark side of the sex industry trade around the globe.

In the book, New Zealander Nicky revealed she was violently raped and had objects broken inside her, leading her to carry weapons for protection.

Nicky bought an imitation gun, as well as a screwdriver in case clients began to get violent, the MailOnline reported.

"It looked the part [but] I thought 'no' because I'd get done by the pigs whether it is plastic or not," she said.

"Then I put a screwdriver down my bra and now it's just 'I don't give a f***'."

One woman, Rae, who has worked across New Zealand, Australia and the UK, said you "can't protect against guys humiliating you by pulling your hair and slapping you too hard".

She also claimed men would perform "stealthing", where they would remove their condom during intercourse without the sex worker's knowledge or consent.

Courtney, who has worked in New Zealand, said she was often asked to provide the "girlfriend experience". But the reality of what men think the girlfriend experience is has left her dumbfounded.

"When I think about myself being a girlfriend, I expect my boyfriend to court me, take me to dinner, massage my shoulders and prove that he is eventually going to be a good husband and father," she said.

"The reality within the sex trade is very far from that... countless times of fighting off men who believed they had the right to violate me above and beyond, all because of a scummy $50."

According to The Conversation, only 67 per cent of customers use condoms 100 per cent of the time.

Julie Bindel's book The Pimping of Prostitution: Abolishing the Sex Work Myth, is available for purchase from Spinifex Press here.