As any new mother knows well, getting your baby to sleep through the night is no mean feat.

From tears and tantrums to chesty coughs and acid reflux, both baby and mother can suffer from sleepless nights as a result of a restless tot.

Hoping to garner some insider tips from experienced mothers, one new parent of a four-month-old baby took to Mumsnet to ask for advice - and she was overwhelmed by the response as parents shared their clever tried-and-tested hacks, reports The Daily Mail.

Many of the mothers highly recommend Calpol - suggesting just a small dose to help baby nod off.

Advertisement

Other suggestions included Omeprazole, which is a medication to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease.

One lady suggested looking at the size dummy you give your little one. She wrote: "This might sound daft but what size of dummy are you using? Mine is on the 91st centile and I recently gave him 6-18 month dummies.

"The 0-6 wasn't settling him and wouldn't stay in his mouth. The 6-18 stays in until he actively spits it out so it does help him get over into a decent sleep."

Other simple hacks included feeding your baby upright, propping up their cot or using 15ml of Gaviscon with water.

Among the more curious suggestions from mothers was one who recommended staying off any medication and instead using dill water or simply boiled water that you've cooled down.

One lady recommended a treatment she buys from the US called colic calm, which settles the acid in the baby's stomach and she hails a 'lifesaver'.