Packing bathroom products, such as shampoo and conditioner, always takes up too much valuable bag space when travelling.

Sure, you can buy miniature travel products, but with one 100ml bottle costing around $4 at some specialist stores it can add up quickly if you have a family, especially if you have young children who are likely to lose the tiny bottles.

This is why a mum's savvy $3 Kmart travel hack has gone viral with sympathetic parents across the country, and has been hailed as a genius idea for travelling or school activities with kids.

Perth mother, Nat Stein, posted her simple tip on Facebook where it has received 1000 likes and a swarm of comments about how "brilliant" it is for travelling.

Advertisement

Another mother admitted to rushing out to try Ms Stein's handy hack herself. Photo / Facebook Another mother admitted to rushing out to try Ms Stein's handy hack herself. Photo / Facebook

"Kmart sell these travel bottles in a 2 pack for $3. Filled them with shampoo, conditioner and shower gel and attached to a lanyard," Ms Stein wrote.

"Perfect for my girls when we go camping to take to the showers. Also would be good for swimming lessons. I have ordered some stickers."

Parents are absolutely loving it.

"I'm so doing this!! Perfect for camping and sunscreen in school bags during summer," wrote one commenter.

"This will be brilliant for my sons first school camp next year!" wrote another.

Other mothers shared their own version of the hack.

"Great idea! I have these in my nappy bag. One is suncream and one is hand sanitiser. Much better than taking bigger bottles and cheaper than having to buy small ones all the time."

Some even confessed to rushing out to copy the hack straight away.

"I just finished filling mine," a mum shared on Ms Stein's post with her own picture.

You can find the bottles in the make-up section of Kmart or online here.